Actor Along Eyzendy dies after 3 days in ICU

KUALA LUMPUR : Actor Mohd Eyzendy Mohd Aziz, popularly known as Along Eyzendy, died at 12.16am today after three days in intensive care at Hospital Sultan Idris Shah in Serdang, Selangor. He was 47.

His death was confirmed by fellow actor Azhar Sulaiman in a Facebook post.

“May Allah have mercy on his soul and grant him a place among the faithful. My condolences to his wife, children and family, and may they have the strength to endure this loss,” read the post.

Media reports said Along had been hospitalised since Jan 30 with prolonged fever and a persistent cough, believed to be caused by an infection linked to a bile duct stent. He was later moved to intensive care and sedated on Feb 5.

The actor had previously battled kidney disease and underwent a transplant in 2021, with his wife, Hamidah Mohd Yatim, as the donor.

Actor Zalif Sidek said in a separate Facebook post that Along’s remains were taken to the Cahaya Masai Muslim cemetery in Johor for burial.

Along appeared in films including Lagenda Budak Hostel, Khurafat: Perjanjian Syaitan, Lu Pikirlah Sendiri The Movie, Ustaz Mu Tunggu Aku Datang, and Mat Moto. He was also active in TV dramas such as Bini-Bini Perkasa, Keranamu Laila, and Sanggul Beracun.

He leaves behind his wife and three children.