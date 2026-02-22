Don’t write Muhyiddin off just yet, says analyst

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin should not be underestimated, says an analyst.

PETALING JAYA : Muhyiddin Yassin’s political career should not be written off just yet despite Bersatu being fraught with turmoil, an analyst said, expressing confidence that the beleaguered party president can rise above the current uncertainty.

Awang Azman Awang Pawi of Universiti Malaya said Muhyiddin’s silence — amid calls for him to relinquish the Bersatu presidency following the sacking of deputy president Hamzah Zainudin — should not be mistaken for weakness.

Awang Azman Pawi.

“We cannot underestimate nor sideline Muhyiddin. His extensive political experience makes him far more resilient than many assume,” Awang Azman told FMT, pointing to Muhyiddin’s sudden capture of the prime ministership in 2020.

Muhyiddin was appointed the country’s eighth premier following the abrupt resignation of Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Awang Azman said it would be a mistake, especially on the part of those aligned with Hamzah, to assume that Muhyiddin and Bersatu secretary-general, Azmin Ali, would be unable to withstand pressure from within.

“They will not stand still. Both are fighters,” he said, describing the current standoff as a “do-or-die” moment for Muhyiddin, who is rumoured to be seeking to reclaim the PN chairmanship.

Awang Azman said Muhyiddin is well aware he no longer enjoys the same level of support from PAS, but would be determined to regain control of the party and strengthen it by appointing division leaders aligned with him.

However, he acknowledged that Muhyiddin is at risk of losing grassroots support following Hamzah’s sacking, which triggered a series of resignations among divisional leaders.

“This reflects deeper unrest and greater trust in Hamzah at the grassroots level,” he said.

Awang Azman said Muhyiddin must move quickly to fill the vacancies that have arisen to prevent further erosion of confidence among the grassroots.

Azmi Hassan.

Separately, Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said Hamzah’s call for a political “reset” is widely being read as a move towards forming a new party.

However, he said that would invite accusations that Hamzah was acting in his own interests and could weaken his support within Bersatu, he said.

“Politically, it could be a career-ending move,” said Azmi.

‘They can leave if they want’

At the division level, Bersatu Supreme Council member and Tanjung Malim division chief Yadzan Mohammad said members not aligned with Muhyiddin should step aside.

“If they want, they can leave. We will restructure the party,” he told FMT.

However, he said divisions cannot dissolve unilaterally. Only the central leadership has the authority to dissolve a division, he added.

Yadzan dismissed claims of mass defections from the party, saying divisions such as Pasir Salak remain split in their loyalties, with Muhyiddin continuing to enjoy strong support.

“I don’t want him in the party if he splits the party,” he said, referring to Hamzah.

Bersatu Maran division chief Jasri Jamaludin echoed Yadzan’s view, dismissing as baseless claims by several division leaders that their divisions had been dissolved.

He said the party’s constitution clearly vests such authority solely in the central leadership, not in divisional committees acting unilaterally.

Meanwhile, Jeram assemblyman Harisson Hassan, the Kuala Selangor division chief, said internal disagreements are unavoidable in a party with nearly 200 divisions, but discipline must prevail.

He said Bersatu must now focus on rebuilding the party for elections.