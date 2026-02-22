Kedah assembly deputy speaker quits as Bersatu division chief

Kedah assembly deputy speaker Razak Khamis resigned as Pendang Bersatu chief, along with several other leaders of the division. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Kedah state assembly deputy speaker Abdul Razak Khamis has resigned as head of Bersatu’s Pendang division, citing a loss of confidence in the party’s top leadership.

This is the latest in a string of resignations at the division level following the expulsion of former Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin and several others aligned with him.

Razak is also Sungai Tiang assemblyman.

Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan said Razak’s resignation, along with several other Pendang Bersatu leaders, was a significant development that reflected growing grassroots rejection of the party’s current direction.

Wan Saiful also said Razak did not resign as a Bersatu member but only from his leadership role, which means he remains a Bersatu assemblyman and has not triggered the anti-hopping law.

The former Bersatu Supreme Council member urged even more ex-Bersatu colleagues who have lost confidence in party president Muhyiddin Yassin to back Hamzah’s “Reset” agenda.

“The people will punish politicians who place their personal interests above the struggle for religion, race and country,” he said in a Facebook post.

Hamzah was sacked on Feb 13 for allegedly breaching the party constitution amid a leadership tussle with Muhyiddin.

Muhyiddin has since said Bersatu would restructure its wings and divisions affected by the resignations that followed Hamzah’s expulsion, either through acting chiefs or the formation of new committees.

Bigwigs who have stepped down from their party posts include Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, former Dewan Negara president Rais Yatim and former Umno minister Noh Omar.