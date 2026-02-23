New bill to prohibit ex-PMs who served more than 10 years from reappointment

Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said during her briefing to MPs and senators on the bill to limit the prime minister’s tenure to two terms. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Former prime ministers who have served more than 10 years will be prohibited from being reappointed to the post under a proposed law to limit the terms of a prime minister.

Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said said the likes of Muhyiddin Yassin, Ismail Sabri Yaakob and current prime minister Anwar Ibrahim could still be reappointed to the post.

Muhyiddin served as the country’s eighth prime minister for 17 months, while his successor, Ismail Sabri’s tenure was from August 2021 to November 2022.

“There are those who cannot be reappointed to the post as they have served more than a decade. That’s the amendment,” Azalina told reporters after a briefing for MPs and senators on the bill today.

Malaysia’s longest serving prime minister is Dr Mahathir Mohamad, with a cumulative total of 24 years, in two separate stints.

Azalina tabled the bill to limit the prime minister’s tenure to two terms at the Dewan Rakyat earlier today.

She also tabled a bill to separate the roles of the attorney-general and the public prosecutor.

The second reading of both bills is scheduled for March 2 and 3, before the current meeting adjourns.

Anwar previously said that the proposed limit would apply to him first.