PM excluded from PP selection process under new bill

Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar said the appointment of the public prosecutor rests entirely at the discretion of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, subject to the consent of the Conference of Rulers. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The prime minister will play no role in the appointment of the public prosecutor once a bill on the separation of the roles of the attorney-general and the public prosecutor comes into force.

Members of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara were informed today the appointment of the public prosecutor, with a tenure of seven years, rests entirely at the discretion of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, subject to the consent of the Conference of Rulers.

Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar said candidates for the position will be nominated by the Judicial and Legal Service Commission, must have at least 10 years of litigation experience, and must not be MPs or assemblymen.

“The idea is to prevent political interference in the appointment of the public prosecutor,” he said at the briefing in Parliament today.

“We want to ensure that the public prosecutor acts fairly when carrying out his duties.”

Dusuki said excluding elected representatives and politicians from the appointment process is meant to ensure the appointee remains independent and free from external influence.

At the briefing, law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said said while the public prosecutor’s tenure may be extended, the individual must apply for an extension to allow the Judicial and Legal Service Commission to reassess their appointment.

“We do not want the renewal of the public prosecutor’s term to be automatic,” she said.

“After seven years, the government of the day may prefer a different personality.”

Azalina tabled the Constitution (Amendment) (No 2) Bill 2026 for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She also tabled a bill to limit the prime minister’s tenure to two terms.