Govt hospitals won’t turn away stateless children, says Dzulkefly

Health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said his ministry has a ‘no wrong door’ policy. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Government hospitals will not turn away stateless children seeking treatment, especially in emergencies and life-threatening cases, health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

In a parliamentary reply, he said the ministry wanted to ensure access to healthcare for all, including stateless children whom he said would be treated on humanitarian grounds.

“The principle here is saving lives and providing equal care for those in need,” he said in response to Sany Hamzan (PH-Hulu Langat), who had asked about healthcare access for stateless children.

Dzulkefly also said the ministry had a “no wrong door” policy, under which patients requiring urgent care, particularly at hospital emergency and trauma departments, would be treated without delay regardless of citizenship status.

However, he said citizens and non-citizens would be charged different rates. Under the Medical Fees Order 2014, non-citizens are charged the same rate as foreigners.