Over 140,000 notices issued in 2025 for smoking offences

PETALING JAYA : A total of 140,217 notices were issued last year for smoking in prohibited areas, including eateries, according to figures from the health ministry.

In a written parliamentary reply, minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said 62,978 of the notices were issued under Section 16(2) of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) involving offences committed at food premises.

He said 22,278 enforcement operations were conducted in 2025.

“Inspections are carried out through routine checks, focussed operations, enforcement based on public complaints, as well as collaboration with other authorities,” he said in response to Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muda-Muar), who asked about the enforcement of the smoking ban at food premises.

Dzulkefly added that 20,884 compounds were issued to owners of premises for failing to display no-smoking signs or for providing smoking-related equipment, as stated under Section 18 of Act 852.

He stressed that those who continued to smoke in prohibited areas remain a serious concern, as exposure to cigarette smoke poses health risks to the public.

Beyond enforcement, he said the ministry is strengthening education and advocacy efforts through awareness campaigns while encouraging smokers to seek help to quit smoking.

“The implementation of the smoking ban at food premises is being intensified to protect the public from exposure to the dangers of cigarette smoke and to ensure food premises remain smoke-free,” he said.