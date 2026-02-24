Rahim Thamby Chik resigns as Melaka Bersatu chief

Former Melaka chief minister Rahim Thamby Chik remains a Bersatu member. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Former Melaka chief minister Rahim Thamby Chik has resigned as head of Melaka Bersatu effective immediately, becoming the latest high-profile resignation from a party post following Hamzah Zainudin’s sacking.

Rahim, who served as chief minister from 1982 to 1994, said he was also relinquishing his post as a member of the Bersatu Supreme Council. However, he remains a Bersatu member.

He said he was resigning from his party posts in light of recent developments at the central level and after taking into account the aspirations of the grassroots.

“This decision was made based on the principle of moral and political responsibility,” he said in a statement.

Rahim also announced mass resignations in the divisional leaderships of Bersatu’s Masjid Tanah, Hang Tuah Jaya, Tangga Batu, Alor Gajah and Jasin divisions.

A leadership tussle between Hamzah, who was deputy president, and Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin led to the former being sacked by the party alongside three other MPs and a number of division leaders.

The disciplinary action against them has led to the mass resignation of members as well as leaders from their party posts.

Hamzah claims to have the backing of 18 MPs, including 13 who are still with Bersatu. The other five were sacked from the party.