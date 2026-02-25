Radzi appointed Melaka Bersatu chief after Rahim’s resignation

Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali said Radzi Jidin has the experience and leadership qualities to strengthen and develop new leaders committed to the ideals and struggle of Bersatu. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu vice-president Radzi Jidin has been named the new Melaka Bersatu chief with immediate effect, following Rahim Thamby Chik’s resignation from the post.

Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali said Radzi had “the experience and leadership qualities to strengthen and develop new leaders committed to the ideals and struggle of Bersatu”.

“He will be tasked with restructuring the leadership of Bersatu divisions in Melaka,” he said in a statement.

Rahim, who served as Melaka chief minister from 1982 to 1994, said yesterday that he was also relinquishing his post as a member of the Bersatu Supreme Council. However, he remains a Bersatu member.

He said he was resigning from his party posts in light of recent developments at the central level and after taking into account the aspirations of the grassroots.

Rahim also announced mass resignations from the divisional leaderships of Bersatu’s Masjid Tanah, Hang Tuah Jaya, Tangga Batu, Alor Gajah and Jasin divisions.

The leadership change comes amid mounting tensions in Bersatu, following the sacking of former deputy president Hamzah Zainudin and 16 MPs.

Azmin said the newly-formed leadership team was confident that it could “continue the people’s struggle and generate strength” ahead of the Melaka state election expected later this year.