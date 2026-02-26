Any attack on Bersatu is an attack on PN, Hamzah told

Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz said that Hamzah Zainudin and the five MPs supporting him, who were also sacked from Bersatu, are considered independents and not part of the opposition bloc. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Former Bersatu leader Hamzah Zainudin and his supporters must be viewed as Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) enemies, not its allies, says party information chief Tun Faisal Abdul Aziz.

In a Facebook post, Tun Faisal claimed that Hamzah and his faction nationwide were actively launching attacks and spreading propaganda against Bersatu.

“Attacking Bersatu, a PN component party, inevitably impacts the coalition as a whole.

“For this reason, Hamzah and his supporters are not allies but rather enemies of Bersatu. Given their ongoing attacks on a PN member party, they should also be considered as enemies of PN,” he said.

Tun Faisal also said that Hamzah and the five MPs backing him, who were likewise sacked from Bersatu, were considered independents and not part of the opposition bloc.

Besides Hamzah, the five MPs who were sacked from Bersatu are Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (Machang), Fathul Huzir Ayob (Gerik), Azahari Hasan (Padang Rengas), Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota) and Wan Saiful Wan Jan (Tasik Gelugor).

On Sunday, Hamzah and 18 other MPs aligned with him, including 13 still in the party, stated their support for PN following the appointment of its new chairman, Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

Hamzah has close ties with several PAS leaders, to which he alluded by sharing a photo of him having tea with Samsuri, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, hours after his expulsion from Bersatu.

A day after his expulsion, Hamzah in a gathering declared party president Muhyiddin Yassin his number one enemy.

Hamzah’s sacking also triggered a slew of resignations by Bersatu wing and division leaders.

The Larut MP and the MPs backing him are expected to join a new political party – their “new home” – this week.

FMT quoted several analysts as saying that Hamzah’s safest option would be to remain PAS-friendly and even stick with PN.

Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri said Hamzah lacked the grassroots support to lead a new bloc, while Syaza Shukri expected him to maintain close ties with PAS to secure its backing in the next general election.