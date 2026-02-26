Expel UMPSA student who stepped on Quran, urges opposition MP

Padang Terap MP Nurul Amin Ahmad said despite higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir’s statement yesterday, he had not seen any action taken against the student in the past 24 hours.

KUALA LUMPUR : An opposition MP has called for a university student who allegedly stepped on a Quran to be expelled from his university and barred from enrolling in other universities in the country.

Nurul Amin Ahmad (PN-Padang Terap) said the act was unacceptable to Muslims, describing it as crossing a red line. He urged the higher education ministry to take stern action against the student.

The 21-year-old student from Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) was arrested in Kuantan yesterday after his father reportedly turned him in to the police.

Amin said that despite higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir’s statement yesterday that the matter would be handled immediately, he had not seen any action taken in the past 24 hours.

“Muslims are urging UMPSA to expel the student, who is unfit to be called an undergraduate after insulting the Quran and Islam.

“We call on the higher education ministry to expel this student and bar him from enrolling in any university in the country,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat.

Deputy higher education minister Adam Adli said the ministry would leave it to UMPSA to determine the next course of action.

“We condemn the act and regret that it occurred during the holy month of Ramadan. We hope this incident will serve as a lesson to everyone,” he said.

The student has been remanded until Feb 28 to assist in investigations for wounding religious feelings, sedition, and improper use of network facilities.