Managing director loses RM1.3mil to ‘ghost ship’ scam

MHO secretary-general Hishamuddin Hashim (centre) during a press conference with the owner of a local marine company who claimed to have lost a substantial sum to a scam. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The managing director of a local marine maintenance company claims he has lost more than RM1.3 million after falling victim to a syndicate offering a non-existent vessel or “ghost ship” cleaning contract.

S Nagamani, 50, said an international company offered him a “Deep Sea Cleaning Services” project in 2023 involving 11 vessels in the waters off Melaka and Thailand, before subcontracting the project to another company.

He claimed the international company requested an advance payment to the subcontractor, but he was not reimbursed.

Nagamani said the fraud was discovered only after an independent check found that the barge numbers of the vessels did not exist in the international system, a fact confirmed by the Malaysian marine department.

“The international company also disappeared and could not be contacted. I have lodged four police reports in Seremban, Ipoh and Teluk Intan over this case, but until now, the authorities have classified it as requiring no further action (NFA) due to insufficient evidence,” he told a press conference.

Adding to his predicament, Nagamani is now facing court action from the subcontractor, who is demanding full payment, while his company’s account has been frozen.

The Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) has taken up his case, appealing to the Perak deputy public prosecutor to order a reopening of the investigation.

MHO secretary-general Hishamuddin Hashim said the organisation had sent a letter to the Perak legal adviser’s office to push for a thorough investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“This issue not only involves major losses to the victim, but also touches on the integrity of commercial transactions and confidence in the country’s criminal justice system.

“MHO will stand with victims to ensure their voices are heard,” he said.

Hishamuddin also questioned the civil suit brought by the subcontractor for alleged completion of the cleaning works despite official records showing that the vessels never existed or entered the waters in question.