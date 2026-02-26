Number of flood evacuees in Sabah tops 2,000

A total of 140 villages across six districts in Sabah have been affected by floods. (Bernama pic)

KOTA KINABALU : The number of flood evacuees in Sabah rose to 2,288 as of 8am today from 1,564 last night.

The state disaster management committee secretariat said in a statement that the evacuees, from 935 families, were being housed at 10 relief centres.

Beaufort recorded the highest increase, with 945 people from 291 families compared with just 395 last night. They are being accommodated at the Selagon permanent relief centre and the Banir state assembly hall.

In Sipitang, the number of evacuees rose to 421 people from 176 families, up from 352, while in Membakut, the figure increased to 315 people from 125 families, from 211 last night.

The number of evacuees in Pitas and Sook remained unchanged, at 528 people from 318 families at the Kanibongan open hall and Sinukab Kanibongan hall, and 79 people from 25 families at the SLDB Dalit Gana hall.

In Tenom, which was newly affected by floods, the number of evacuees at relief centres this morning has yet to be confirmed as registration and verification by the authorities is ongoing.

The total number of villages affected by the floods across the six districts remains at 140.