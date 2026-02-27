71-year-old man charged with killing woman in Sepanggar

The Kota Kinabalu magistrates’ court ordered that Piluta Samad be kept in custody until case mention on April 15.

PETALING JAYA : A self-employed man has been charged at the Kota Kinabalu magistrates’ court with the murder of a woman in Indah Permai, Sepanggar.

Piluta Samad, 71, was charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code before magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus, Harian Metro reported.

No plea was recorded as murder cases fall under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

Piluta was accused of killing an undocumented woman named Hamidah Husin, also known as Lisa, on Feb 11 between 6pm and 7pm at a house on Jalan Sepanggar, Kota Kinabalu.

Deputy public prosecutor Kareena Gill Karamjit Singh urged the court to set a mention date pending the submission of DNA, pathology, forensics and chemistry reports.

She also urged the court to deny bail for the accused, given the seriousness of the case.

The court fixed April 15 for case mention and ordered that Piluta be kept in custody in the meantime.