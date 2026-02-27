Man accused of Nilai bomb blast dies in hospital

Yeoh Hock Sun had pleaded not guilty to five charges related to explosives on Jan 9 while being treated at Hospital Tuanku Jaafar in Seremban. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 63-year-old man accused of a bomb blast in Negeri Sembilan in December involving make-shift bombs has died in hospital tonight.

Nilai police chief Johari Yahya confirmed Yeoh Hock Sun’s death at Hospital Kuala Lumpur at 8.18pm. He said news of Yeoh’s death was relayed by officers escorting him from Kajang prison.

“The cause of death was ‘refractory shock,’ a condition in which the patient does not respond to standard treatment despite optimal medical care,” Berita Harian quoted him as saying.

Yeoh had pleaded not guilty on Jan 9 to five charges related to explosives. The charges included one count of committing mischief with an explosive substance for damaging a vehicle, three counts of possessing explosive substances with intent to cause hurt, and one count of using an explosive substance for the purpose of causing hurt.

He was reported to have been found with burn marks on his face, body, hands and feet when he was arrested on Dec. 27.

Police investigating reports of an explosion at an apartment building in Nilai on Dec 22 found three objects suspected to be improvised bombs in one of the houses nearby and several items believed to be materials for such bombs.