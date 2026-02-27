Reserve officer trainers claim trial to causing UTM cadet’s death

UTM cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin died at the Army Combat Training Centre in Ulu Tiram, Johor, on July 28 last year. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Three reserve officer training unit instructors have claimed trial to causing the death of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin in July last year.

Azmi Abu Bakar, Bahauddin Ab Rasid and Norbuangani Mislan pleaded not guilty after the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was read before Kota Tinggi sessions court judge Hayda Faridzal Abu Hasan.

Azmi is a major, Bahauddin is a captain while Norbuangani is a warrant officer, Harian Metro reported.

The charge under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code, read with Section 34 for jointly committing the offence, is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine upon conviction.

MORE TO COME