Temple committee files suit to halt further action pending eviction order

PETALING JAYA : The management committee of a recently demolished Hindu temple in Rawang has filed a suit to prevent any action that could breach the peace pending an eviction order from the High Court.

The suit was filed by the Sri Uchimalai Muniswaran Temple management at the Shah Alam magistrates’ court this morning.

The temple’s lawyers, Rajesh Nagarajan and Sachpreetraj Singh Sohanpal, said the suit was filed to safeguard the temple’s interests from the actions of the landowner and third parties in “unlawfully demolishing the temple”.

“As such, it is clear that all parties must immediately cease any further unlawful demolition of the temple pending disposal of the suit in court,” they said in a statement.

On Feb 11, police arrested four men who allegedly tried to demolish the temple.

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said an investigation found that the men had demolished part of the Hindu temple without holding any discussion with the temple management or informing the local authorities.

The four were later released.

On Feb 25, Shazeli confirmed that four statues from the temple were relocated with the help of devotees and representatives from the temple’s management and there were no untoward incidents.