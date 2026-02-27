Tuan Ibrahim confirms Pejuang applied to join PN

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said Pejuang had consistently backed PN in past elections.

PETALING JAYA : PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has confirmed that Pejuang applied to join Perikatan Nasional (PN) as a component party.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Tuan Ibrahim said Pejuang was one of several parties that applied, and that the matter would be considered at an upcoming PN leadership meeting.

“Pejuang has submitted several applications and its consistent support for PN in past elections has been noted. For now, Pejuang is accepted as an ally.

“I believe its application, along with those from several other parties interested in joining PN, will be considered at the upcoming PN meeting,” he was quoted as saying.

The Malay daily yesterday reported Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir as saying that joining PN was one of the party’s considerations in facing the upcoming state and general elections.

In December last year, Pejuang information chief Rafique Rashid Ali denied rumours that the party had joined PN with Dr Mahathir Mohamad slated to take over as the opposition coalition’s chairman.

Mahathir was the founding chairman of Pejuang but left the party in December 2022 after its heavy defeats in the general election that year.

Pejuang applied to join PN in March 2023, but PN’s Supreme Council turned it down.