Pejuang quashes talk of joining PN with Dr M as chairman

PETALING JAYA : Pejuang has denied rumours that it has joined Perikatan Nasional with Dr Mahathir Mohamad slated to take over as the opposition coalition’s chairman.

Pejuang information chief Rafique Rashid Ali said a false press statement was going around making such claims following Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as PN chairman earlier today.

“We will not make unilateral or hasty political decisions that sideline our strategic partners, with whom we have shared common aspirations and goals.

“Mahathir was not consulted or informed, nor did he consent to being appointed to any political coalition as alleged,” Rafique said in a statement.

He added Pejuang was of the view that political division could only lead to unending political unrest, affecting the economy and the people’s trust in the democratic system.

Muhyiddin will step down as PN chairman on Jan 1, following the political crisis in Perlis which culminated in Bersatu taking over the menteri besar’s post from PAS.

This had caused a rift between PAS and Bersatu, with the Islamic party hitting out at the latter for failing to take disciplinary action against five Perlis assemblymen who withdrew their support for the previous menteri besar, Shukri Ramli of PAS.

Muhyiddin and Mahathir are also not on good terms, with the latter accusing his former party colleague of stealing party funds and seeking the prime minister’s post to avoid being imprisoned.

Mahathir was the founding chairman of Pejuang but left the party in December 2022 after its heavy defeats in the general election that year.