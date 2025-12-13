Muhyiddin denies Dr M’s claim of misappropriating party funds

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin said all contributions to the party are deposited into official party accounts managed transparently by the party’s treasurer-general. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin has denied an allegation by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad that he had stolen party funds and kept the money at his home, describing the claim as reckless and completely unfounded.

In a statement today, Muhyiddin said the allegation, made in a viral video featuring Mahathir, was based purely on speculation and false information allegedly provided by irresponsible parties.

Muhyiddin stressed that he had never misappropriated party funds, adding that all contributions to the party are deposited into official party accounts managed transparently by the party’s treasurer-general.

He said Mahathir should have sought clarification from him before making such accusations publicly.

“In the many meetings I have had with him, he has never raised this matter with me in person,” Muhyiddin said.

He added that he felt compelled to clarify the issue to prevent damage to his reputation and to avoid the spread of slander.

Despite the allegation, he said he continued to respect Mahathir and supports his efforts to foster Malay unity.

“For that reason, I have no intention of taking legal action against Mahathir.

Yesterday, Johor Bersatu Youth claimed a video clip recorded during their recent meeting with Mahathir was “manipulated” by certain irresponsible parties for the political benefit of certain individuals.

A two-minute video of the meeting, where Mahathir purportedly accused Muhyiddin of stealing the party’s funds, has gone viral on social media.

“The video was edited. The person behind it had cut (the original) recording, so it has become misleading,” said Johor Bersatu Youth chief Alias Rasman, Malaysiakini reported.

“I know who is behind it and I will initiate legal action.”