Aliakbar to support Hajiji in Sabah assembly, says PAS

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said Aliakbar Gulasan’s support of chief minister Hajiji Noor is to strengthen his leadership as chief minister and the stability of the Sabah government. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Aliakbar Gulasan will support Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor’s government, says PAS.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said despite not being in the state Cabinet, the Karambunai assemblyman is no stranger to Hajiji’s administration, having previously served as a nominated assemblyman.

“Now that he has been chosen by the people, (supporting Hajiji) will aid him in carrying out his duties as the Karambunai assemblyman,” he said in a statement today.

Tuan Ibrahim’s statement contradicts the announcement yesterday by Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin, who said Aliakbar would be part of the opposition, based on information presented at a meeting the day prior.

Tuan Ibrahim said the move is also to strengthen Hajiji’s leadership as chief minister and the stability of the state government.

“Even though he is not in the Sabah Cabinet, Aliakbar has been given the mandate to support all of the state government’s good efforts,” he said.

Aliakbar made history when he clinched PAS’s first elected seat in the Nov 29 polls, garnering 7,054 votes in the 11-cornered contest for Karambunai to beat candidates from Warisan (6,689 votes), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (4,818 votes) and Barisan Nasional (4,475 votes).

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah won 29 seats in the state election. It joined forces with Pakatan Harapan, BN, Upko and five independents to form the state administration.

Warisan, which won the second highest number of seats (25) is part of the state opposition alongside Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku president Jeffrey Kitingan, who was re-elected in Tambunan.