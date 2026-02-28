Act firmly but wisely over religious insults, says Pahang sultan

The ruler of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Islam holds a special position in Malaysia and must be accorded respect by all. (Bernama pic)

KUANTAN : Any act that insults Islam, challenges its sanctity or sows hatred against the religion must not be taken lightly, and should be met with appropriate action in accordance with the law, the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said today.

He said Islam holds a special position in Malaysia and must be accorded respect by all. Any form of provocation, insult or action which could incite ethnic and religious tension must be addressed firmly and based on the principles of justice, he said.

He urged the authorities to act without compromise against any individual or party found guilty. However, all actions must be carried out fairly, equitably and with due prudence.

“Law enforcement should not be driven by emotion or pressure from any party, but must instead be based on facts, evidence and clear legal provisions. Take firm action, but let it be just. Impart the appropriate lesson without inflaming the emotions of any party, and ensure that justice is upheld for the sake of the stability of our beloved country,” he said in a statement.

“Any issue related to religion must be handled with wisdom, to prevent it from being manipulated by irresponsible parties with certain agendas,” he said.

He said the government and leaders at all levels bear primary responsibility in dealing with such matters and must demonstrate mature, principled leadership in safeguarding the sanctity of religion, while ensuring all actions comply with the law and uphold justice.