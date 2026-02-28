Ban the use of firearms for animal control, says NGO

A video clip of a stray dog Kopi, who was shot by the Besut district council, sparked controversy, leading to a civil suit against the council and the Terengganu government.

PETALING JAYA : An animal rights NGO has called for the removal of a legal provision authorising the use of firearms to control animal populations, following a High Court decision last May permitting a civil suit over the death of a stray dog named Kopi.

Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia (SAFM) said provision for lethal measures in the Animal Welfare Act 2015 should be reconsidered in line with modern humane standards and public expectations.

The group said the outcome of the case had highlighted the need to revise laws governing stray animal management. The High Court in Kuala Terengganu had struck out an application by the Terengganu government and the Besut district council to dismiss a suit brought against them over the death of Kopi.

“The recent Kopi ruling has shown that the issue is not only about enforcement, but about the structure and wording of the law itself,” said SAFM president Kalaivanan Ravichandran.

He said proposed amendments to the law had been submitted to Parliament, the agriculture and food security ministry, and the housing and local government ministry. Among the proposals are the removal of the firearms provision and to strengthen protections for stray animals.

The proposed reforms call for humane approaches such as trap-neuter-return programmes, clearer national guidelines for local authorities, and improved oversight mechanisms to ensure consistent implementation across the country.

The case gained attention when a 52-second video surfaced showing Kopi lying lifeless after sustaining serious injuries. The widely-shared video showed a resident discovering the dog’s body after hearing gunshots. The video sparked outrage among animal lovers.

Besut district council president Sukeri Ibrahim has said Kopi’s shooting was carried out in accordance with established procedures. He denied allegations that the dog’s carcass was abandoned following the shooting.