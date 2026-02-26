Chinese national drowns while snorkelling off Pulau Perhentian

Police said the man was rushed to the Pulau Perhentian health clinic, where he was later pronounced dead. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 68-year-old Chinese national drowned while snorkelling off Pulau Perhentian, Kuala Besut, yesterday.

Besut police chief Rozaime Ab Rahim said the incident occurred at around 11.40am in the waters of Teluk Keke, Perhentian Besar, Kosmo reported.

“At the time of the incident, the victim was snorkelling with his friends in the area. He is said to have suddenly lost consciousness before being rushed to the Pulau Perhentian health clinic,” Rozaime was quoted as saying.

He said that the victim was pronounced dead at the health clinic and the remains was sent to the forensic unit at Besut Hospital for further action.

“The autopsy on the victim was completed at 9.05am today,” he added.