MCA urges Terengganu govt to reconsider 10pm karaoke closing time

Terengganu MCA said curtailing the operating hours of karaoke centres could significantly reduce revenue, cash flow, and staff employment. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : Terengganu MCA has called on the state government to review its recent decision to impose a uniform 10pm closing time for all karaoke centres across the state.

Terengganu MCA chief Monna Ong acknowledged the government’s responsibility to maintain public order and respond to residents’ complaints.

However, she stressed that public policy must balance community concerns with the protection of livelihoods, warning that a “one-size-fits-all” measure could negatively impact small and medium-sized enterprises.

“Evening hours are typically peak periods for karaoke operators, and curtailing operating hours could significantly reduce revenue, cash flow, and staff employment,” she said in a statement.

“Policy decisions should aim to support rather than strain local enterprises.”

Ong also addressed the state government’s full prohibition of karaoke operations during Ramadan.

While respecting religious observances, she said, regulatory measures in a diverse society must consider the rights and reasonable interests of other communities.

She said a blanket suspension should be preceded by broader consultation to prevent disproportionate economic hardship.

Ong also urged structured engagement with industry representatives, trade bodies, and stakeholders before implementing such policies.

Terengganu local government, housing and health committee chairman Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah said yesterday karaoke centres under local authorities’ jurisdiction are now only allowed to operate until 10pm.

He said the order applies not only during Ramadan, but also throughout other months of the year, reported Harian Metro.

Wan Sukairi said local authorities have been instructed to standardise karaoke operations across the state, particularly regarding operating hours.