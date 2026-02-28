Military training under review following cadet’s death

General Malek Razak Sulaiman said the review also includes improving the training modules to ensure there are no elements of excess or improper conduct during exercises. (Bernama pic)

KOTA TINGGI : Military training procedures, particularly those involving the reserve officer training unit (Palapes), are being reviewed to rectify any shortcomings following the death of a cadet last year.

The chief of defence force, General Malek Razak Sulaiman, said the review includes regulations, procedures and the scope of training activities, especially physically demanding components such as live-fire drills, combat training, physical exercises and marching.

He stressed that while military training is rigorous at every level, all activities must adhere strictly to established procedures and guidelines.

“Military training is demanding, but it is conducted within clear boundaries of what is allowed and what is not. If there are breaches of guidelines or actions that exceed procedures, we have internal mechanisms to take action,” he said after visiting Pos Tanjung Sepang here today.

Malek said the review also includes improving the training modules to ensure there are no elements of excess or improper conduct during exercises.

Yesterday, three armed forces instructors were charged at the Kota Tinggi sessions court with causing the death of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin, 22, in July last year.

Syamsul died in hospital on July 28 after undergoing training in Ulu Tiram.