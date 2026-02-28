Royal praise for swift action by Selangor police after mosque theft

Four people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested over the theft of a donation box from Masjid Kristal in Section 7, Shah Alam.

PETALING JAYA : The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has praised the state police for swiftly arresting those responsible for a recent mosque theft in Section 7, Shah Alam.

Sultan Sharafuddin credited the successful arrests to close cooperation between police, mosque committee members and vigilant congregants. “This spirit of unity and community concern serves as the primary safeguard in preserving the sanctity of mosques,” he said.

The ruler expressed his appreciation to Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar and Shah Alam police chief Ramsay Embol.

On Wednesday, Shazeli said police arrested four people, including a 17-year-old, in connection with the theft of a donation box from Masjid Kristal in Section 7. The arrests came after the mosque management shared a post about the theft on Feb 22. It was reportedly found later in Section 13.