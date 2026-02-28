Stay alert, Malaysians in Qatar told

Malaysians in Qatar were advised to follow developments in the Middle East through official announcements by the Qatari authorities and the Malaysian embassy. (Foreign ministry pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysians in Qatar have been advised to stay alert and monitor the situation in the Middle East.

The Malaysian embassy in Doha urged Malaysians to obtain information only from verified sources, including official announcements by the Qatari authorities and the embassy.

A statement posted on the embassy’s Facebook page said those requiring consular assistance may contact the embassy at +974 3374 6733 (for emergencies only) or by email at [email protected].

“Malaysians who have yet to register with the embassy may do so through the e-Consular system at https://ekonsular.kin.gov.my/login,” it said.

Earlier, Anadolu Ajansi reported that Israel’s defence minister said Tel Aviv had launched a strike against Iran.