2 auxiliary cops to face action over supply of drugs to rehab inmates

The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission has recommended stricter regulations to prevent prohibited substances from being brought into AADK’s rehabilitation centres. (Bernama pic)

BACHOK : Two National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) auxiliary policemen suspected of supplying methamphetamine to 47 inmates at the Serdang rehabilitation centre in Kedah will be brought before the disciplinary board tomorrow, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

Saifuddin said this followed the transfer of the two support staff members from the centre to the Kedah AADK over their alleged involvement in the case.

“Based on the investigation, three support staff members were found to be involved. One of them was dismissed in October last year after testing positive for drugs and being proven to have supplied the prohibited substance.

“The remaining two members, although initially tested negative for drugs, were found to have also been involved in supplying the substance and will face the disciplinary board tomorrow,” he told reporters after attending a programme at Bachok rehabilitation centre this morning.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) revealed that there were breaches of protocol by officers on duty at the Serdang centre that resulted in 47 inmates suspected of being positive for methamphetamine.

The commission recommended disciplinary action and also the implementation of stricter regulations to prevent prohibited substances from being brought into such centres.