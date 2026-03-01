Don’t allow Quran-stomping case to stain harmony, says MP

Paya Besar MP Shahar Abdullah said Malaysia’s strength lies in its diversity. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Paya Besar MP Shahar Abdullah has condemned the recent incident involving a student from Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) who was reported to have stepped on the Quran.

While Shahar said any action that insults or disrespects the holy scriptures of any religion is unacceptable, he believed “the actions of one should not be a stain borne by the many”.

“As a Muslim, I view this matter seriously. The Al-Quran is sacred to Muslims, and any form of desecration deeply hurts the sentiments of the Muslim community,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“At the same time, Malaysia is a multicultural and multi-religious nation built on mutual respect. We must protect this foundation at all costs.”

Shahar, of Umno, who is also the deputy economy minister, said Malaysia’s strength lies in its diversity.

“Our economic stability and positive growth trajectory today are not achieved by chance. They are the result of decades of peaceful coexistence, cooperation and mutual trust among Malaysians of different races and religions,” he said.

“Investors choose Malaysia because we are known for stability, moderation and social harmony. These are critical foundations for sustainable economic development.

“As an MP, I want to emphasise that maintaining social cohesion is not only a moral responsibility, but also an economic imperative. A stable, united society creates confidence among investors, supports job creation, and ensures that development benefits all communities.

“We must not allow the irresponsible actions of an individual to jeopardise the unity and progress we have worked so hard to build. Let us stand firm in defending our religious values, while continuing to uphold the principles of respect, justice and harmony that define Malaysia.”

Shahar urged the management of the university to conduct a thorough investigation and take strict and appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with university regulations and the law.

“Institutions of higher learning must not only be centres of academic excellence, but also places where values of respect, responsibility, and unity are instilled among students.

“While we condemn the act, I also call on all parties to remain calm and allow the authorities and the university to carry out their responsibilities without interference. Any form of provocation, retaliation, or attempt to inflame racial and religious sentiments will only harm national unity,” he said.