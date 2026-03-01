Claims govt failed to act on Quran case unfounded, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the country is governed by the rule of law, not emotion and speculation. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said allegations that the government had failed to act over an incident involving the desecration of the Quran were unfounded.

He said the authorities were conducting a comprehensive investigation in accordance with the law.

Anwar stressed that in a country that upholds the rule of law, action must be guided by due legal process rather than emotional pressure or perceptions shaped on social media.

“This country is governed by the rule of law, not emotion and speculation,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He urged all parties to leave the matter to the authorities and refrain from speculating or making statements that could undermine public harmony.

It was reported that a Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) student had been remanded to assist in an investigation into a case involving the alleged insult to Islam after stepping on the Quran.

On Friday, Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said police had completed the investigation paper for the case.

Kuantan police chief Ashari Abu Samah also said the remand of the 21-year-old student, due to have ended yesterday, had been extended until March 3 after instructions from the deputy public prosecutor for additional action to be taken to complete the investigation.