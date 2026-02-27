Police complete probe in alleged Quran-stomping case

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said police have received 28 reports nationwide regarding the case as of tonight. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have completed their investigation paper in the case involving a Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah student who allegedly stepped on a copy of the Quran.

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said the investigation paper has been submitted to the deputy public prosecutor for further action. “The suspect is still under remand. We are awaiting further instructions,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama at the Kuantan police headquarters today.

Yahaya said police have received 28 reports regarding the case so far. “I ask the public to wait for further action. The police will take appropriate measures regarding this case,” he said, adding that the suspect cooperated well throughout the process.

The student was arrested on Wednesday after a photograph allegedly showing his foot stepping on a Quran went viral on social media the day before.

The case is being investigated for defiling a sacred object with the intent to insult religion, while the university said it was conducting its own internal investigation into the student for sharing content on sensitive issues on social media.