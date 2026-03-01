The ‘baby’ who became Malaysia’s hockey genius

Farewell Rama Krishnan, a quiet architect of Malaysian hockey throughout his career.

PETALING JAYA : Quiet off the field but formidable on it, R Rama Krishnan was one of Malaysian hockey’s sharpest minds and gentlest figures.

He was a player who could see danger before it arrived, the mind that shaped a game without ever demanding the spotlight.

Rama’s death marks more than the passing of a player; it closes a chapter in Malaysia’s sporting history, a reminder that brilliance is not always loud, and that the most decisive interventions often come unseen.

He was not a spectacle, he was a strategist; not a voice, but a conscience. And in that quiet genius, he became something far larger than himself.

The youngest member — the “baby” — of the celebrated 1975 World Cup team, died at 72 after a heart attack yesterday.

The blow was compounded within hours: Joseph De Silva, founder and coach of the Old La Sallians Association of Klang (OLAK) hockey team, and 1970s Negeri Sembilan star See Mun Peng also passed away.

The heroic Malaysian squad that stunned the hockey world, with Rama Krishnan (front row, third from left) among its guiding minds.

Three lives, bound to the game in different ways, gone on the same day, leaving a community drawn even closer in grief.

For Malaysian hockey, it is a loss that cuts deep, echoing the silence of a generation that once lifted Malaysia’s hockey.

The thinking player

Rama played as a right-half, but the position only partly explains him.

His real strength lay in reading the game before it unfolded, sensing danger early and closing off options before they could take shape.

Former coach R Yogeswaran described him as a player always one step ahead, not through pace or power, but through anticipation.

“He had a sense of impending danger,” Yogeswaran said. “Rama did not chase the ball; he removed its options. He read patterns early and forced opponents into mistakes.”

Where others reacted, Rama anticipated; where others tackled, he intercepted; where others imposed themselves, he dismantled plans.

In doing so, he became a crucial part of a Malaysian team that, in 1975, came within reach of a world title on home soil.

Rama Krishnan (left) with the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (centre), India’s Ashok Kumar (second from left), and members of Malaysia’s 1975 World Cup team at the 50th anniversary celebration last year.

The day he stopped India

If his career can be distilled into a single performance, it is the World Cup semi-final against India at Merdeka Stadium on March 13, 1975 — a match that revealed both his discipline and understanding of the game.

India’s strength lay in a fluid triangular system built around centre-half Ajit Pal Singh, right-inside Ashok Kumar and left-inside BP Govinda.

Ajit Pal orchestrated play through a staggering volume of passes. Malaysia’s response was simple: disrupt the source.

Rama was given a free role and a single instruction — cut off Ajit Pal and deny him control.

What followed was controlled suffocation. Rama stayed tight, read movement, anticipated passing lanes, and denied Ajit Pal the time and space that defined his influence.

Malaysian hockey greats in their younger days (from left) Brian Sta Maria, Len Oliverio, Ow Soon Kooi, Poon Fook Loke and R Rama Krishnan.

Yogeswaran later described it as “total stalking,” an effort that forced India out of rhythm and broke the continuity that made their attack dangerous.

Without that flow, the famed triangle faltered. Years later, Ajit Pal called the Malaysia match India’s toughest of the tournament, an acknowledgment of Rama’s quiet dominance.

Rama himself reduced it to a single line: “I was told not to let him play. So I didn’t let him play.”

Rama Krishnan (second from right) at a gathering with 1975 World Cup teammates (from left) K Balasingam, Brian Sta Maria, umpire G Vijayananthan, N Sri Shanmuganathan, Poon Fook Loke, R Pathmarajah, and N Palanisamy. (K Balasingam pic)

The ‘baby’ of 1975

At 21, Rama was the youngest member of the 1975 squad, yet his role was anything but peripheral.

He played every match of the tournament, shouldering responsibilities that demanded maturity and composure.

His journey began in Teluk Intan, where he picked up hockey at St Anthony’s school. The son of a driver and one of six siblings, he progressed through school and state ranks, guided by hometown Olympian A Francis, whose sessions he joined as a teenager.

By 19, the then research assistant with the rubber research institute, was in the national set-up, representing Malaysia at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

He went on to play in three World Cups — 1973, 1975 and 1978 — and in the 1976 Montreal Olympics. In Buenos Aires in 1978, he captained Malaysia, completing a swift rise from youngster to leader.

That rise was not without doubt. In the opening match of the 1975 World Cup against New Zealand, Rama missed a penalty stroke, an error that weighed on him until senior teammates steadied him.

It was a reminder of both his vulnerability and the collective strength of the team.

Beyond one match

To define Rama solely by that semi-final is to overlook the breadth of his contribution.

He was a constant presence in midfield, capable of adapting to different roles, including the demanding task of man-marking some of the world’s best playmakers.

Before facing Ajit Pal, he had already taken on Pakistan’s Akhtar Rasool and the Netherlands’ Ties Kruize, experiences that sharpened his awareness and discipline.

By the semi-final, he had been tested against elite opposition and developed the composure required for such a specialised role.

He was not a player who drew attention to himself, and for that reason his influence was not always immediately recognised.

Within the team, however, his value was clear. He provided structure, balance, and clarity, allowing others to express themselves, and in doing so became one of the pillars of that generation.

The man they love

If his career speaks to his intelligence, the tributes following his passing speak to his character.

Former national captain Ow Soon Kooi remembered “a perfect gentleman, soft-spoken, humble and very private, and one of the most brilliant and skilful players ever to don the national colours,” adding, “I will miss him dearly. Rest in peace, my brother.”

1975 World Cup captain N Sri Shanmuganathan recalled a player who “played above expectations and became a key member of the team, whose positioning was beyond imagination, seeing moves before they unfolded and ending them before they began.

“This news has sent shockwaves through the team, and we shall miss him deeply.”

Franco D’Cruz, who shared that era, remembered “years of sweat, sacrifice and the honour of representing our country together,” describing Rama as “a constant source of light and humour, always softly spoken and supportive.”

He added that while the sport has lost a champion, “we have lost a true friend who will always be remembered with affection.”

The closing circle

After retiring from international hockey, Rama remained connected to the game while building a career beyond it.

He worked as a health inspector, contributed to coaching, and later qualified in law in the UK before returning as a legal adviser and company secretary.

He retired a decade ago but remained close to former teammates, attending reunions and commemorations, including last year’s 50th anniversary of the 1975 World Cup.

Time has been steadily gathering that team. With each loss, the memory of that era has grown more precious and more fragile.

Rama’s passing feels part of that same long goodbye as the generation that once lifted a nation recedes into history.

He did not play for applause, and he did not build his reputation on spectacle.

His game was rooted in understanding, knowing where to stand, when to move, and how to shape what others could not see.

He grew into a player who understood the game before it unfolded and gave it shape without demanding attention.

That was his gift, and his place in Malaysia’s finest hockey chapter endures because of it.