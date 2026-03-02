PAS spiritual leader in stable condition

PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin underwent a stenting procedure last month and was placed in intensive care.

PETALING JAYA : PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin is now in stable condition and recovering in intensive care following a stenting procedure last month.

Husna Hashim said her father’s overall health was showing positive developments, especially his heart and kidneys, and that his medication would be tapered down in stages, Berita Harian reported.

“Once his kidneys improve further, the hospital plans to conduct an angiogram before allowing him to be discharged,” she said, adding that Hashim still needed respiratory assistance.

Husna said her father was also experiencing lung complications after the procedure, but that this was not too concerning.

“My father thanks everyone who came to visit him at Penang Hospital. I simply ask that you continue praying for his recovery,” she added.

Hashim, 86, underwent a stenting procedure last weekend and was placed in intensive care after that as his heart was weak and he had other health complications.

He was appointed as PAS’s fourth spiritual leader on Oct 10, 2016 by the party’s ulama council following the passing of Haron Din on Sept 16 the same year.

Hashim was formerly Sanglang assemblyman for three terms and Arau MP for one term.