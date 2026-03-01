Probe paper on Quran case for AGC tomorrow, say police

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said the student’s remand has been extended until March 3 to facilitate investigations. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The investigation paper on a student of Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah who allegedly stepped on a copy of the Quran is expected to be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers tomorrow, say police.

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said police have received 62 police reports on the matter so far, and recorded statements from 43 witnesses.

Yahaya said the student’s remand has been extended until March 3 to facilitate investigations.

The student was arrested last Wednesday after a photograph allegedly showing his foot stepping on a Quran went viral on social media the day before.

The case is being investigated for defiling a sacred object with the intent to insult religion, while the university said it was conducting its own internal investigation into the student for sharing content on sensitive issues on social media.