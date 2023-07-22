Will the current government ensure that such honorary titles are not awarded to politicians or other celebrities in the future?

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has put forward a suggestion that the Armed Forces Council revoke the honorary military title which had been awarded to the caretaker menteri besar of Kedah, Sanusi Nor.

Saifuddin wants to punish Sanusi, but why was the menteri besar given the military rank in the first place? Did he deserve it? How did he earn the right to use it? What purpose does it serve to award him the honorary rank?

In 2019, then defence minister Mohamad Sabu banned honorary military titles being awarded to politicians, celebrities such as singers, actors, and sportsmen.

Despite this directive, Sanusi was still awarded the military rank of first admiral of the Royal Malaysian Navy in 2021.

What happened to continuity of command from previous ministers? Are orders from ministers susceptible to being countermanded by those who later take over the post?

Saifuddin said the Sultan of Selangor is the captain-in-chief of the entire navy and that Sanusi’s latest outburst and show of disrespect for the sultan should necessitate the removal of his award.

Many Malaysians wonder why these awards have to be given out to non-military people at all. They have stated their objections over the years, but few listened to them.

It upsets both current and former military personnel because they are the ones who have to undertake the rigorous training, forego many comforts, make many sacrifices, and pass several tests, just to attain their military title and be able to protect us and the nation. They swear their allegiance to king and country.

Last March, Sanusi was photographed at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) proudly showing off his navy whites, parading with other military people and meeting foreign senior military ranks.

He was also seen with defence minister Mohamad Hasan and transport minister Loke Siew Fook.

Did both ministers criticise the controversial Sanusi for treating the military uniform as if it were a fashion statement?

Many Malaysians question if Sanusi had to undergo any or even the most basic military training? Would he have even passed it? Would he have survived the naval fitness, swimming, as well as strength and endurance tests? Can he fire an assault rifle or display teamwork in a firefighting exercise?

The uniform is worn with pride by our armed forces personnel. It is like their second skin.

Saifuddin wants the Armed Forces Council to revoke Sanusi’s title now but will the current government ensure that these honorary titles are not awarded to politicians or other celebrities in the future?

Why are our ministers very short-sighted? They appear to dish out the awards without thinking about the consequences of their actions. It would have saved a lot of embarrassment all round, if Sanusi had not been given the award in the first place.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.