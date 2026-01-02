The Alternative EPL Awards for 2025

There’s much to play for, even if the title is a two-horse race. The transfer window is open and we still await a verdict on Man City’s charges.

But first, let’s reflect on what’s happened. Here’s an alternative take on the year just gone.

Team of the year – Manchester City’s lawyers

Earning as much as the players, City’s legal eagles have delayed the verdict on the 130 charges against the club for more than a year since the hearing.

The saga has lasted only a year less than the Ukraine War. And we still don’t know what will happen. Or do we?

Pep is still there, City could win the league, players want to join, and the stadium is being expanded.

The verdict? People have forgotten about it and City will not be relegated: the lawyers have played a blinder.

American football team of the year – Arsenal

Using blockers and blatantly fouling the keeper, they are playing a different game under set-piece guru, Nicolas Jover. Others do it but the Gunners are the best.

Player manager – Mikel Arteta

Once a Pep disciple, the Arsenal boss has gone to the dark side, even blocking opposing players by standing in their path right on the touchline.

Owner of the year – Jim Ratcliffe

Local boy made good, Ratcliffe promised to put “the Manchester” back into United – whatever that meant.

It didn’t mean sacking 400 low-paid local staff, kicking club legends out of their seats and home-grown players out of the club.

All while pleading poverty, before finding £230m down the back of his sofa to buy three foreign attackers.

And definitely not having his plans for the new stadium look like something from the Arabian Nights.

Runner-up – Evangelos Marinakis

Nottingham Forest’s Greek owner has done wonders to drive the club from the brink of League One into Europe.

But he ruined all that when he sacked Nuno Espirito Santo, the man who had taken them there.

Right after giving him a new contract and spending £200m on new players.

And there’s more: he replaced him with a manager whose playing style is the polar opposite – Ange Postecoglou!

Much Edu about nothing

It’s been called the biggest act of self-harm since Brexit. And it was caused by a clash of egos between Nuno and Edu.

The Brazilian ex-Arsenal sporting director was hired to expand Marinakis’s football empire – Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave.

Three grown men should have sorted it out, but it was Nuno who left and the empire might be about to shrink.

Forest now face a relegation fight, and for them it was a tragedy. Greek or maybe Shakespearean? After all, it did seem like Much Edu About Nothing.

Manager of the year – Ange Postecoglou

It has to be Ange. He guided Spurs to 17th – one place above the worst promoted trio in living memory, who went straight back down.

He then fluked a Europa Cup win with the scruffiest goal ever to win a trophy and maintain his record of success in his second season.

Trouble was… at Forest he didn’t even get a first season, getting sacked after failing to win one of his eight games in charge.

The worst manager in their 160-year history.

Best goal – Nick Woltemade

Has there ever been a more spectacular bullet header in a derby than the Newcastle striker’s against Sunderland? But FOR Sunderland?

For power, accuracy and significance, it’s hard to beat. An absolute cracker of an own goal that was the only goal of the match.

The German, who was a cult figure at Newcastle, will never live it down.

Perhaps, when his playing days are over, he should retire to Sunderland. He would never have to buy another drink.

Surprise club

It has to be Sunderland. A grand old football name, but no one thought they’d survive.

Lucky to go up via the playoffs, unknown manager, unknown players – apart from Granit Xhaka.

But they are in the European places, having lost six players to Afcon. It’s fairytale stuff but everyone hopes they stay in Wonderland.

Best finishing school – Manchester United

Manchester United may be improving, but they are still more finishing school than finished product.

Just look at these alumni:

Star pupil was Scott McTominay, who, as a home-grown player, had to go because all his £25m fee went straight into the books.

No one expected him to be Italy’s Player of the Year and nominated for the Ballon d’Or, but many warned against his departure.

Marcus Rashford is another academy graduate who is impressing as a loanee at Barcelona after an excellent spell at Villa.

Antony is considered United’s worst ever signing with 12 goals and 5 assists in almost 100 games for £86m.

Sold at a loss of more than £60m, the Brazilian is now showing why he cost so much in the first place – at Real Betis.

Anthony Elanga was sold for £15m in 2023 and was electric for Forest. They sold him on to Newcastle for £55m.

The Swede has not lit the fuse on Tyneside but at Forest he was on fire.

And even Andre Onana is looking a different keeper at Trabzonspor. All their clubs are grateful to the Old Trafford club for producing such a good bunch of players at knockdown prices.

Hop in the Szob story

There’s no way of dressing it up: Liverpool basically spent £450m to get worse.

Only Hugo Ekitike has been a resounding success among the new arrivals.

Yes, there have been glimpses and some players take time to settle. But when you pay £116m, you don’t expect to have to send the player to the gym to bulk up for the rigours of the EPL.

But that’s the harsh fact with Florian Wirtz.

However, there is hope. Dominik Szoboszlai was considered worth the £60m fee, without delivering the wow factor.

But this season – his third – he has wowed in several positions. He’s not just Liverpool’s star but among the favourites for EPL Player of the Year.

It’s taken time for him to show his true skills and versatility. And he’s been brilliant wherever he plays.

If one or two of the rest can improve even half as much as the Hungarian, not all the money will have been wasted.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.