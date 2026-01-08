As soon as reforms loom, opposition starts whining

From Martin Vengadesan

I was elated when Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced a number of pioneering reforms to be enacted in this coming parliament sitting.

The measures, announced on Monday, include a Bill to limit the country’s chief executive’s tenure to two terms or 10 years as well as another to separate the powers of the public prosecutor and the attorney-general.

There is also an Ombudsman Bill, aimed at strengthening public accountability and a Freedom of Information Act to improve transparency in public procurement, contracts and government decision-making.

I was not surprised to find that PAS, a reactionary party afraid of reforms, was quick to voice its objections.

Its deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man quickly argued that Malaysia would “lose capable leaders” under the term limit proposal.

It is not surprising that someone from a fundamentalist and reactionary party could fail to see how modern democracies protect themselves from abuse of power.

If anything, it shows how insincere PAS is about any progressive reforms and attempts to improve governance.

The same can be said of the flailing Bersatu which is collapsing under the weight of infighting and plots against its own coalition partner.

Their supporters may chant “Reformati” but as soon as the Madani government takes a bold step forward, the Perikatan Nasional leadership is quick to try and enforce stagnation instead of progress.

I am heartened that the call for reform was backed conditionally by civil society organisations like C4 and Projek Sama. While supporting the general direction they also urged that reforms must be accompanied by sound principles of good governance.

The latter group proposed that the Bills be referred to the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Human Rights, Elections and Institutional Reforms before being put to a vote in parliament.

Alternatively, the Bills must be tabled early enough for parliamentarians and the public to study and deliberate before the second reading, and there must be genuine opportunities for amendments at the committee stage, said Projek Sama.

Why not? For me, this is a welcome step in the right direction.

Who knows what reforms may manifest in the near future? Abolition of the death penalty? Local council elections? Decriminalisation of medical marijuana? Greater protection of Orang Asli land rights? A peaceful assembly Act? Repeal of draconian legislations?

In and of themselves, no given reform may seem particularly crucial, but taken collectively, they point the way firmly to a brighter future.

Martin Vengadesan, a former editor, currently serves as a strategic communications consultant to the communications ministry.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.