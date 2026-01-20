Why most non-Muslims here can’t accept PAS

From Moaz Nair

PAS faces an uphill task in luring non-Muslims into supporting the political party for some understandable reasons.

Most non-Muslims in the country have an antithetical insight into religious-based political parties, as they look at political realities in a multi-religious society. Their sentiment is that religion should be kept out of politics.

PAS, being an Islamic party, argues that Islam and politics are inseparable, often citing historical narratives and a “7th-Century Islamic model of governance” to justify its position. While this may convince PAS supporters, it does not resonate with the non-Muslims.

Non-Muslims are not against Islam as a religion. However, in a multi-religious society, they cannot accept religion being brought into politics. They see Malaysia as a constitutionally secular state where Islam is the official religion, but not a theocratic state.

Undoubtedly, throughout history, religion has played a direct or indirect role in shaping political ideologies, policies, and governance structures. It has never been entirely possible to separate religious values from politics. Moral values and ethics characterise every religion and can contribute a sense of morality to political conduct.

However, in many countries, the fusion of religion and state has led to religious conflict, suppression and various forms of social unrest. Keeping them separate has helped prevent unnecessary divisions within society.

In essence, such separation enables political and religious institutions to focus on their respective realms – governance and the common good for the state, and spiritual guidance and moral teaching for religious bodies – without one dominating or diminishing the other.

Non-Muslims generally want public policies to be based on rational and shared values rather than specific doctrines of one faith. This is to ensure that laws and governance are justifiable to people of all backgrounds, not just those within a particular religious group or sect.

They would prefer politics where all religions can be treated fairly and where universally constructive values of religions can be collectively applied.

This prevents the government from favouring any single faith and promotes a religiously diverse and inclusive society where all citizens, including minorities, are treated equally under the law.

Irrefutably, non-Muslims and even those Muslims from the “middle-ground” political parties generally have the discernment that PAS is politicising religion and that this is nothing more than to secure Muslim votes in their mission to attain power and perhaps form a state-controlled theocratic government.

They perceive that using religion, PAS has shifted its focus to the pursuit of political power. They have the fear that PAS has a covert mission to transform Malaysia into an Islamic state and implement their interpretations of Shariah criminal law.

Anathema to modern society

Religious prejudice has always been an anathema to modern society. Non-Muslims often judge PAS by how some of its leaders speak about minorities. Extremist voices within the party portray non-Muslims as a threat to Islam and sometimes brand them with derogatory terms such as “kafir” (unbelievers).

Such overzealous rhetoric does not bode well for a political party operating in a multi-religious society. It has understandably caused non-Muslims to feel hurt and alienated.

Trust in PAS is further weakened by perceived inconsistencies in its positions. For example, its former “PAS for All” slogan has been diluted and largely abandoned, replaced by a hardline and intemperate agenda by some party leaders.

PAS also has a reputation for unstable alliances with moderate parties, leading to doubts about its reliability.

In PAS-governed states, non-Muslims have faced restrictions on customary religious and cultural practices. These are seen as encroachments on constitutional rights and a warning of what could happen if PAS gains federal power.

Concerns are further reinforced by weak economic performance and governance issues in some PAS-led states, as well as in several Muslim-majority countries. Many Muslim countries are not democratic or do not have a growth mindset.

Some are despotic, and many are facing political turmoil, sectarian disputes, poverty and illiteracy as they largely lack the acumen and administrative skills to manage a modern, diverse economy.

Inclusive governance model

Non-Muslims feel that the sophisticated modern world today needs a futuristic, inclusive economic, social and governance model to cater for people of all races and religions and that capable people should be given the authority to lead the country, irrespective of their religion.

They are seeking models better equipped to adapt to modern challenges and scientific advancements without being inhibited by rigid theocratic laws and rules that may not keep pace with societal needs and economic headway.

If PAS wants non-Muslim support, it has to fundamentally reinvent itself, and that will take more than just a small tweak. The party cannot afford to rely solely on religious sentiments if it wants to remain relevant in today’s political landscape.

Moaz Nair is an FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.