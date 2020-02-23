Malaysia’s challenge at Spain Masters badminton ends

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s challenge at the Spain Masters Badminton Tournament has come to an end as remaining shuttlers, including one pair, crashed out in the semifinals in Barcelona on Saturday.

National top-ranked men’s doubles pair, second-seeded Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik’s hopes to continue their impressive run in the US$170,000 (RM712,456) tournament were dashed when they were beaten 21-16, 24-22 by the fourth seeds pair, Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark.

It was their third defeat to the Danish pair from seven meetings.

Meanwhile, national professional men’s singles shuttler, Liew Daren has also faced a similar fate after losing 21-10, 21-19 to the top seed and world No 5 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in another last-four tie.

According to the Badminton World Federation on their website, Kim and Anders will meet top seeds Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin in the final later today after the Taiwanese pair edged out their teammate seventh-seeded Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han 21-14 and 21-16.

Meanwhile, Axelsen will take on unseeded player, Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the final match after the Thailand shuttler defeated Ajay Jayaram of India 22-20 and 21-12.

The tournament is held at Vall D’Hebron Olympic Sports Centre.



