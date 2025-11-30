Inter Miami, Messi beat New York 5-1 to reach first MLS Cup

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi (centre) celebrates with the trophy after his team’s victory in the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference final. (AFP pic)

FORT LAUDERDALE : Lionel Messi and Inter Miami reached the MLS Cup final for the first time yesterday after a 5-1 thrashing of New York City FC in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

A Tadeo Allende hat-trick and goals from Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia ensured Miami advanced to Major League Soccer’s championship game next Saturday at their home field in Fort Lauderdale.

Miami will host the winner of the Western Conference final, which is being played between San Diego FC and Vancouver Whitecaps later on Saturday.

Messi and his team-mates will head into that game bristling with confidence after another ruthless, high-scoring demolition job that followed on from their 4-0 drubbing of FC Cincinnati in the previous round.

Allende — who scored twice in the victory over Cincinnati — was once again the focal point of the Miami attack.

The 26-year-old Argentine forward opened the scoring in the 14th minute after cleverly springing the New York offside trap.

A perfectly weighted ball from Sergio Busquets sent Allende racing in on goal, and the winger shrugged off Raul Gustavo’s challenge to lash home and make it 1-0.

New York had barely had time to digest that early setback before it was 2-0.

Miami’s former Spanish international full back Jordi Alba found himself in acres of space on the left flank and lasered a pinpoint cross into the New York area.

Allende darted into a gap and timed his jump to perfection as he glanced in a superb header that left New York goalkeeper Matthew Freese rooted to the spot as the ball flew into the bottom corner.

Miami’s grip on the game was loosened though when New York scored against the run of play in the 37th minute, centre-back Justin Haak heading home from Maxi Moralez’s free-kick to make it 2-1 at half-time.

New York grew in confidence and might have equalized in the 66th minute when Nicolas Fernandez picked out substitute Julian Fernandez inside the area.

Fernandez’s curling shot was clawed away by Inter goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo and the miss was to prove crucial.

Miami immediately swept upfield and a flowing move saw Rodrigo De Paul and Alba combine before Messi slipped a pass to Silvetti who rifled home to make it 3-1 after 67 minutes.

Segovia then eliminated any doubt with Miami’s fourth in the 83rd minute before Allende completed his hat-trick a minute from time to spark wild celebrations.