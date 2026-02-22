Son’s LAFC defeats Messi and Miami in MLS season opener

Los Angeles FC’s Denis Bouanga (right) celebrates with teammate Son Heung-min after scoring his team’s second goal during the MLS opening match against Inter Miami. (AFP pic)

LOS ANGELES : Son Heung-min bested Lionel Messi in the battle of Major League Soccer’s global superstars, setting up a 3-0 win for Los Angeles FC over Inter Miami on the US league’s opening weekend.

The South Korean, already beloved in Los Angeles as he embarks on his first full season, set up a first-half strike for David Martinez, before Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz sealed the win.

Spearheading the Black-and-Gold’s potent attacking trio, Son cantered through the center of Miami’s defense all night, raucously cheered by some 76,000 fans — the second-largest attendance in MLS history.

The Saturday night game had been moved to the cavernous Memorial Coliseum to accommodate the demand for MLS’s two best-known players, with commissioner Don Garber boasting the league could have sold out LAFC’s usual stadium “five times”.

But for those who poured in to see eight-time Ballon d’Or-winner Messi there were slim pickings, as Miami failed to seriously threaten the LAFC goal despite dominating possession.

LAFC started brightly, allowing Miami plenty of possession but attacking swiftly on the break.

Gabonese star Bouanga looked particularly dangerous early on, playing through Son for a one-on-one. But the South Korean could not get a shot away, running it wide to the keeper’s right.

At the other end Messi, who has had limited training opportunities since picking up a hamstring strain in a friendly two weeks ago, looked off the pace.

The Argentine great repeatedly lost possession and as the frustration built, LAFC struck.

With Rodrigo De Paul robbed on the center circle, the ball fell to Son, who was given too much time by backpedaling Miami defenders.

He slid the ball out right to Martinez. The young Venezuelan curled it round the keeper with a first-time shot, inside the back post.

Martinez came close to a near-identical goal in stoppage time of the half, but this time guided it just wide. Moments later, Messi’s first genuine chance from the edge of the box flashed inches wide.

Miami came out after the break with more aggression, with Messi pulling the strings and firing another shot just over the crossbar.

Around the hour mark, the World Cup winner collided face first with the back of Ryan Porteous and was down on the ground for a minute or so — but clambered back up to the relief of his team and nation.

LAFC were happy to soak up the pressure. And their patience was soon rewarded.

Timothy Tillman played a giant, looping through ball from deep in his own half to Bouanga, who headed it over the rushing keeper, rounded him and knocked it into the net.

Son should have had another assist, pulling it back from the touchline to Bouanga, who this time could not latch on to the opportunity.

The South Korean was hooked moments later, looking frustrated to be hauled off with just minutes remaining despite the hearty applause.

His replacement Ordaz put the game to rest, slotting in from a mazy run down the left by Bouanga.