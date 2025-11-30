Slot hails ‘important’ Isak goal as Liverpool beat West Ham

Liverpool’s Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between West Ham and Liverpool in London. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : Arne Slot agreed Alexander Isak’s first Premier League goal for Liverpool was important for both the striker and the reigning English champions as they stopped the rot with a 2-0 win away to West Ham on Sunday.

Isak had failed to score in five previous top-flight appearances since making a British record £125 million (US$165 million) move from top-flight rivals Newcastle in September, with his only other goal for the Reds coming in the League Cup.

But the Sweden forward’s fine strike at the London Stadium and Cody Gakpo’s stoppage-time goal, gave Liverpool – on a run of nine defeats in 12 matches in all competitions – a badly-needed victory.

“It’s very important for us as a team that we went 1-0 up, but I think it was also important for him because I think it was his third or fourth chance of this game,” said Liverpool manager Slot.

“I don’t think there was much more than 10 minutes in him to go, so then to score just before you come off was important for us, but also for him.”

Isak took dramatic action in a bid to stop Liverpool’s alarming slump by dropping Mohamed Salah for Isak.

It was the first time the Egypt striker had been left out of a Premier League starting line-up since April 2024, also at West Ham in a 2-2 draw.

That day Salah came on as a late substitute but on Sunday he did not take the field at all, with Hugo Ekitike replacing shortly after his goal.

“Mo has had an unbelievable career here at this club and will have a very good future at this club because he’s such a special player,” Slot added.

“We have four games in 10 days with only 14 to 15 outfield players available for us.

“Then you have to decide once in a while to make a certain line-up and you try to pick the best line-up for every single game,” he added.