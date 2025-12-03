Liverpool salvage nervy 1-1 draw with Sunderland at Anfield

Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz (left) scores a deflected equaliser, later awarded as an own goal, against Sunderland at Anfield. (EPA Images pic)

LIVERPOOL : Liverpool’s blushes were spared as Florian Wirtz’s shot was deflected in off Nordi Mukiele to salvage a 1-1 draw with Sunderland at Anfield on Wednesday after Chemsdine Talbi had put the visitors ahead.

Arne Slot’s men, whose 2-0 victory over West Ham United on Sunday ended their worst run in over 70 years, are eighth in the table on 22 points, 11 behind leaders Arsenal, while Sunderland are sixth on 23.

Sunderland looked poised to taste victory for the first time at Anfield since 1983 after Talbi scored in the 67th minute when Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk gave the ball away and Talbi’s shot then deflected off him into the net past Alisson.

But German Wirtz, one of the Reds’ key summer signings, celebrated what he thought was his first goal for Liverpool in the 81st minute to draw the home side level. Wirtz cut around two defenders before unleashing a shot, but its deflection off Mukiele meant it was awarded as an own goal.

Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor squandered a brilliant chance to win it in added time when he raced through on goal and around Alisson, but his shot was cleared off the line by Federico Chiesa.