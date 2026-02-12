Van Dijk sinks Sunderland to boost Liverpool’s bid for Champions League

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk (No 4) heads in a corner for the opening goal against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. (Liverpool pic)

SUNDERLAND : Virgil van Dijk lifted Liverpool back into the race to qualify for the Champions League as the defender sealed a 1-0 win at Sunderland on Wednesday.

Reds captain Van Dijk netted in the second half to inflict Sunderland’s first home defeat in the Premier League this season.

Sixth-placed Liverpool’s second win in their last eight league games moved them within two points of fifth-placed Chelsea and three behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Draws for United and Chelsea on Tuesday opened the door for Liverpool to revive their spluttering bid to reach Europe’s elite club competition and they seized the opportunity with a gritty victory on rain-lashed Wearside.

Speaking in the aftermath of last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat against Manchester City, Liverpool boss Arne Slot admitted this has been the toughest season in his career “by a mile”.

Slot has faced mounting speculation about his position, less than a year after leading Liverpool to the English title.

He conceded it would be unacceptable if Liverpool fail to qualify for the Champions League, admitting they need to be “close to perfection” to secure a berth in it.

While this was far from a perfect performance, Slot’s men did enough to keep themselves in the hunt for the top-five finish that is likely to guarantee Champions League qualification.

Sunderland kicked off with the Premier League’s only unbeaten home record this season, with leaders Arsenal and second-placed City both forced to settle for a draw at the Stadium of Light.

Unlike Arsenal and City, Liverpool were able to grind out a hard-fought success.

Florian Wirtz provided the bulk of Liverpool’s most menacing moments.

Wirtz’s deflected shot trickled narrowly wide before his long-range blast forced a fine save from Robin Roefs.

The German playmaker went even closer with a low drive that flashed through a sea of Sunderland legs before cannoning back off the far post.

Roefs denied Wirtz again, spreading himself to block a header at point-blank range.

Sunderland appealed in vain for a penalty when Ibrahima Konate hauled down Brian Brobbey on the stroke of half-time.

The Black Cats went close through Trai Hume, who drilled just over from 25 yards soon after the interval.

But Liverpool responded well and Mohamed Salah’s goal-bound shot was blocked by Sunderland’s Reinildo Mandava before Van Dijk netted in the 61st minute.

Van Dijk met Salah’s corner with a powerful header that Sunderland’s Habib Diarra nodded into the roof of the net in a failed attempt to clear off the line.

With Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong injured and Dominik Szoboszlai suspended, Slot was forced to use Japan midfielder Wataru Endo at right-back in his first league start this term.

But Endo was stretchered off in the second half as Liverpool’s injury woes mounted.

Slot’s side coped with that blow well enough, holding Sunderland at bay to secure a valuable victory.