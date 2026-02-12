Slick Semenyo helps Man City to 3-0 win over Fulham

Manchester City’s Antoine Semenyo (centre) and Fulham’s Sander Berge battle for the ball at the Etihad Stadium. (EPA Images pic)

MANCHESTER : Antoine Semenyo scored one goal and laid on another as Manchester City swept to a comfortable 3-0 home win over Fulham on Wednesday to close the gap on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table to three points.

Second-placed City have 53 points from 26 games, but Arsenal (56 points) have a game in hand as they travel to Brentford on Thursday. Fulham remain in 12th place with 34 points from 26 matches.

City netted all their goals in the first half as Semenyo profited from a defensive error to open his team’s account, before his assist allowed Nico O’Reilly to add his name to the scoresheet.

Erling Haaland added a third to extend his lead in the Golden Boot race with a 22nd goal of the season as City threatened to run riot before a tepid second half in which there was a single shot on target from either side.