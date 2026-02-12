Brighton’s Milner equals Premier League appearance record

James Milner, who debuted with Leeds in 2002, drew level with former Villa and Man City midfielder Gareth Barry for most Premier League appearances. (EPA Images pic)

BIRMINGHAM : Brighton midfielder James Milner equalled a Premier League record when he made his 653rd appearance in Wednesday’s match against Aston Villa.

Milner’s milestone moment came when he was introduced as a substitute in the first half at Villa Park.

The 40-year-old has drawn level with former Villa and Manchester City midfielder Gareth Barry for the most games played in the Premier League.

Of Milner’s 653 appearances, 435 have been starts and 218 from the bench.

A Premier League champion with Liverpool and Manchester City, Milner has made 15 top-flight appearances this season, with 13 as a substitute.

Milner, who made his debut with Leeds in 2002, would break the all-time record if he appears in Brighton’s next league game at Brentford on Feb 21.