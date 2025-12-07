Bayern to face RB Leipzig in German Cup quarters

Bayern Munich have won the German Cup a record 20 times but have not made the semi-finals since their last cup win in 2020. (EPA Images pic)

BERLIN : Bayern Munich will host RB Leipzig in a blockbuster German Cup quarter-final, while holders Stuttgart face a tricky trip to Holstein Kiel after Sunday’s draw.

Bayer Leverkusen, who last won the title in 2024, host St Pauli while second-division Hertha Berlin play at home against Freiburg.

Bayern and Leipzig occupy the first two spots on the Bundesliga ladder, with Vincent Kompany’s league leaders eight points clear of the Saxon club.

Bayern have won the title a record 20 times but have not made the semi-finals since their last cup win in 2020.

Leipzig won the competition back-to-back in 2022 and 2023, while the two sides clashed in the 2019 final, with Bayern winning 3-0.

The quarter-finals will take place in early February.

The final will be held in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium in May 2026.