Undav guides Stuttgart past Kiel into German Cup semis

Stuttgart’s Deniz Undav scored the opening goal against Holstein Kiel in subzero conditions at Holstein-Stadion. (EPA Images pic)

KIEL : An unconventional Deniz Undav toe-poke put Stuttgart on track for a 3-0 win at Holstein Kiel on Wednesday and the semi-finals of the German Cup.

With Kiel chasing an equaliser in the dying stages, Undav set up Chris Fuehrich’s final-minute goal and Atakan Karazor added another in stoppage time to put the match out of reach.

Stuttgart added another in comical fashion when Karazor fell in the box and squeezed the ball over the line with his hip.

It is the third time in four seasons that Cup holders Stuttgart, winners on four occasions, have reached the semi-finals of the competition.

In subzero conditions in Germany’s frozen north, Kiel impressed against their heavily fancied opponents but were unable to make it count in a match with few clear chances for either side.

With 56 minutes gone, Angelo Stiller swung in a free-kick and Undav made space in a crowded box before getting his toe to the ball, which drifted over the defence and under the crossbar.

Kiel had a chance to send the match to extra time when Aldin Jakupovic broke free with just Stuttgart goalie Alex Nuebel to beat, but scuffed his shot wide.

Winners in 2025, Stuttgart join 2024 winners Bayer Leverkusen in the final four. Next week, 2022 and 2023 winners RB Leipzig travel to 20-time champions Bayern Munich, while Hertha Berlin host Freiburg.

The draw for the semi-finals will be held in Dortmund on February 22, with the final to take place at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium on May 23.