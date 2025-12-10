Atletico shoot up Champions League standings with win at PSV

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak stretches to block PSV Eindhoven’s Couhaib Driouech (left) header at Philips Stadium. (EPA Images pic)

EINDHOVEN : Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat PSV Eindhoven 3-2 away on Tuesday and move up to seventh spot in the Champions League standings, all but ensuring their progress to the knockout stages.

Julian Alvarez, David Hancko and Alexander Sorloth all took advantage of some sloppy defending by their Dutch hosts to score after PSV had taken an early lead through Guus Til.

The Spanish side had to hold on desperately at the end as PSV came surging back when Ricardo Pepe pulled back a goal five minutes from time.

It set up a grandstand finish with a vociferous crowd urging the home side on but despite several chances PSV could not force a dramatic late draw.